Dr. Wayne Shaia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Shaia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Shaia, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Michigan Ear Institiute
Dr. Shaia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Balance and Ear Center Inc.10200 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 288-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaia?
Dr Shaia saw my husband for continuing vertigo problems. After visiting him, PT, and a change of medication, my husband is back to his old self. Dr Shaia is thorough, patient, and assured us he would figure out what was going on and he did. We recommend him highly.
About Dr. Wayne Shaia, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1356335947
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Ear Institiute
- Med College Of Virginia/ Vcu Health Systems
- Med College Of Virginia/Vcu Health System
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaia works at
Dr. Shaia has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.