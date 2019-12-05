Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Sandler, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Sandler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Wayne Sandler MD10323 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 556-0263
Ratings & Reviews
Really helped me get my life on track
About Dr. Wayne Sandler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
