Dr. Wayne Rubinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Rubinstein, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Locations
Dennis M. Moore MD Sc1875 Dempster St Ste 625, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-4088
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-6890
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best team around!
About Dr. Wayne Rubinstein, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427036011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurology
Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinstein has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.
