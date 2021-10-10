Overview

Dr. Wayne Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Rogers Dermatology in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Jock Itch and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.