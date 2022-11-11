See All Radiation Oncologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Pinover works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Asplundh Cancer Pavillion
    3491 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pinover?

Nov 11, 2022
Dr Pinover is extremely kind and caring. When I had a side affect of radiation, he responded late at night to my husband. How many doctors would do this? He immediately offered an excellent solution. He is so warm. He is forthcoming and takes the time to explain treatment. His team is extremely professional. He is so supportive and devoted to your care. Outstanding doctor. Grateful for his care. Thank you Dr Pinover.
— Nov 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pinover to family and friends

Dr. Pinover's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pinover

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO.

About Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780645952
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Cooper University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pinover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pinover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pinover works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pinover’s profile.

Dr. Pinover has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinover.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.