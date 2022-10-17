Overview

Dr. Wayne Piers, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital, Southern Maine Health Care and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Piers works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.