Overview

Dr. Wayne Panullo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Panullo works at Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT and North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Anemia and Unexplained Weight Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.