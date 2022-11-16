See All Plastic Surgeons in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Ozaki works at Westlake Oral Surgery in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dental Implants and Oral Surgery/Westlake Oral & Plastic Surgery
    911 Hampshire Rd Ste 4, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 495-7416
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Ozaki has performed a number of surgeries on my son. Everything has turned out better than expected. He is extremely knowledgable and caring. My son (now age 13) feels safe to ask him any questions. We are grateful for Dr. Ozaki!
    Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710019781
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ozaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ozaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ozaki works at Westlake Oral Surgery in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ozaki’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.