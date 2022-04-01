Dr. Wayne Ormsby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ormsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Ormsby, MD
Dr. Wayne Ormsby, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Intermountain Medical Center and Lds Hospital.
Utah Cancer Specialists - Salt Lake/Salt Lake Clinic389 S 900 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 417-5353
Utah Cancer Specialists425 E 5350 S Ste, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (385) 417-5352
Utah Cancer Specialists - Bountiful/Lakeview520 Medical Dr Ste 340, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 254-5955MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Ormsby is kind and always takes the time to explain my health issues. I’ve been seeing him for 5 years and I trust him
About Dr. Wayne Ormsby, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1851417158
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Ormsby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ormsby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ormsby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ormsby.
