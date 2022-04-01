Overview

Dr. Wayne Ormsby, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Intermountain Medical Center and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Ormsby works at Utah Cancer Specialists - Salt Lake/Salt Lake Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT and Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.