Overview

Dr. Wayne Nishigaya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Nishigaya works at Wayne T Nishigaya MD Inc in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.