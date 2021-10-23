Overview

Dr. Wayne Nelson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Nelson works at Oregon Vascular Specialists in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.