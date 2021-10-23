Dr. Wayne Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Nelson, MD
Dr. Wayne Nelson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Oregon Vascular Specialists1550 NE 27th St Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 313-8111Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Mountain Hospital
- Harney District Hospital
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Is there a better word than excellent? Dr. Nelson is A++ in skill, surgery, patient interaction, explanation of procedure, after care directive, follow up. We are fortunate to have him here.
About Dr. Wayne Nelson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992909766
- UT Southwestern/Parkland Hosp
- Mayo Medical School
- Brigham Young Yniversity
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
