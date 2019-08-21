Dr. Wayne Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Martin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Locations
Wayne H. Martin M.d. Inc.1111 Grand Ave Ste A, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 860-6768
Christopher C. Bautista Dpm Inc5343 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 465-9337
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 860-6768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment was last year, 2018. My wait time was minimal and the staff was pretty nice. Mr. Martin spent enough time with me after the initial examination to answer my questions. I was pleased with my visit and will be going back for another eye exam this year.
About Dr. Wayne Martin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
