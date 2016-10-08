Dr. Wayne Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Margolis, MD
Dr. Wayne Margolis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
SE TX Heart & Vascular Ctr.740 Hospital Dr Ste 260, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 835-4003
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Extremely thorough and efficient
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
