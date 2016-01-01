Overview

Dr. Wayne Luo, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Luo works at Dermatology in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Warts and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.