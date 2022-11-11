Overview

Dr. Wayne Lue, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Lue works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.