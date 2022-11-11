Dr. Wayne Lue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Lue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Lue, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Lue works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Center for Digestive Health Sc9921 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 425-9456
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lue?
Friendly, efficient staff....Dr. Lue explained my situation clearly and was a good listener. I will definitely follow up with him if I have any further GI issues.
About Dr. Wayne Lue, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922068428
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lue works at
Dr. Lue has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.