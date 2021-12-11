Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.
Dr. Lippert works at
Locations
-
1
Mt Auburn OBGYN Associates Inc9122 Montgomery Rd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45242 Directions (513) 381-1400Monday1:00pm - 4:30pm
-
2
Dr.Wayne Lippert, MD2055 Reading Rd Ste 120, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 241-4223Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 2:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lippert?
Dr. Lippert has been my OB/GYN for 45 years. He delivered 5 of my 6 children. The only reason he didn’t deliver my 6th was because he retired from OB. I begged him to deliver my 6th and understand that many other women had done the very same thing but he had to draw the line, once he retired from obstetrics. He is an A ++ physician! He’s extremely intelligent and cares deeply about his patients. He’s absolutely, by far, the very best physician I have ever had! He goes beyond the call of duty during his examinations. He notices skin texture and coloring and will do blood work if he suspects anything else is going wrong. He’s very thorough. He will even make personal phone calls when needed. I can’t say enough good things about this doctor. He is absolutely the very BEST ! My two sisters and two daughters have also gone to him. If you want the BEST care, then this is your doctor! If you need a doctor to deliver your baby, he will recommend one for you.
About Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1740270644
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Med Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ohio State
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lippert works at
Dr. Lippert has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.