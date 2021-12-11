Overview

Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.



Dr. Lippert works at Mt Auburn OBGYN Associates Inc in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.