Dr. Wayne Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.
Michael S. Schneider M.d. A Professional Corp.2500 Alton Pkwy Ste 201, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 387-3888
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
We had 2 egg retrieval’s and 1 frozen embryo transfer with Dr. Lin. He was our 3rd fertility specialist that we had seen. He was by far the best. Having a lot of experience with doctors as a Nurse and as a patient, He truly has one of the best bedside manor I have seen. His communication skills and ability to make you feel so important and comfortable is a very special quality to have in a MD especially in this particular specialty. Our first consultation he spent 1.5 hours with us going over All our results and laying out all possible options. He is reasonably priced and I am so grateful I found him!
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
