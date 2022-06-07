See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Wayne Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (63)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Lee works at Hill Cntry Ortho Sgy/Sprts Mdcn in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hill Country Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine MD PA
    540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 690, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 491-4125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Fracture
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 07, 2022
    Dr. Lee has explained every detail from the beginning. He is a down-to-earth doctor that relates to his patients. Replacement surgeries are painful but he does everything by the book to minimize this and takes every precaution to prevent infection. I was not caught off guard by anything. You cannot do better.
    Jerry Overman — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Wayne Lee, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1164406625
    Education & Certifications

    • Chas R Drew University Med and Science
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Hill Cntry Ortho Sgy/Sprts Mdcn in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

