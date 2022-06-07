Overview

Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Lee works at Hill Cntry Ortho Sgy/Sprts Mdcn in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.