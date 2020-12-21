Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD is a Male Adult Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Male Adult Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
MD for Men LLC8300 Carmel Ave NE Ste 303, Albuquerque, NM 87122 Directions (505) 433-4665
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuang?
I went in for a vasectomy and considering the natural stress of getting snipped it was a very easy and surprisingly pain free experience. It literally took 15 minutes and I was still able to check Emails and text during the procedure. If I could give more that 5 starts I would
- Male Adult Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Urology
