Dr. Wayne Kotzker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wayne Kotzker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Kotzker works at
South Fort Lauderdale Nephrology407 SE 9th St Ste 103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 463-0112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pompano Beach700 E Atlantic Blvd Ste 101, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 493-9774Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Boynton North Delray Dialysis2655 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 368-0235Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-0235Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
North Fort Lauderdale4534 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 463-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Dr. Kotzker is an attentive healthcare provider. He listens, explains and informs, then discusses treatment.
- Nephrology
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1124120019
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- UMDJ-RW Johnson U Hosp
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Brandeis U
Dr. Kotzker has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotzker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kotzker speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
