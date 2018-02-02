See All Podiatrists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. 

Dr. Knoll Jr works at Anne Arundel Podiatry in Annapolis, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
10 (83)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
10 (76)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Podiatry
    128 Lubrano Dr Ste 102, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 266-8223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Knoll Jr?

    Feb 02, 2018
    High likelihood for recommending family and friends to Dr. Knoll. I already have and they are as satisfied as I am with his professionalism, knowledge and personable demeanor. He listened to all my foot ailments and treated my conditions appropriately. Josephine C. / Annapolis, MD
    Josephine C. in Annapolis, MD — Feb 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Knoll Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Knoll Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Knoll Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM.

    About Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134114390
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Knoll Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knoll Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knoll Jr works at Anne Arundel Podiatry in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Knoll Jr’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoll Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoll Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoll Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoll Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wayne Knoll Jr, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.