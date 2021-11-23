See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Kirkham works at Wayne R. Kirkham M.d. & Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne R. Kirkham M.d. & Associates
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C506, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dallas Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkham?

    Nov 23, 2021
    Dr. Kirkham has been my doctor for 31 years. I have the utmost respect and trust in him than any other doctor I go to. He is very professional and knows what he's doing. I just found out today he retired on September 30, 2021. I am devastated to know this. I wish him many happy and healthy years of retirement. I know you deserve it! Thank you for all the years you took care of me. Betty Smith
    Betty Smith — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kirkham to family and friends

    Dr. Kirkham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kirkham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD.

    About Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740286152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Wisc Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dallas Meth Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin, Madison
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirkham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirkham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirkham works at Wayne R. Kirkham M.d. & Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kirkham’s profile.

    Dr. Kirkham has seen patients for Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.