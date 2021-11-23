Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.
Locations
Wayne R. Kirkham M.d. & Associates7777 Forest Ln Ste C506, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7515
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirkham has been my doctor for 31 years. I have the utmost respect and trust in him than any other doctor I go to. He is very professional and knows what he's doing. I just found out today he retired on September 30, 2021. I am devastated to know this. I wish him many happy and healthy years of retirement. I know you deserve it! Thank you for all the years you took care of me. Betty Smith
About Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English, German
- 1740286152
Education & Certifications
- U Wisc Hosp
- Dallas Meth Hosp
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
