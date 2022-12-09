Overview

Dr. Wayne Kelley, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Kelley works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA with other offices in Griffin, GA and Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.