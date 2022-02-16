Dr. Wayne Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Comanche County Memorial Hospital110 NW 31st St Fl 2, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 357-3671
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson did an incredible rotator cuff surgery on me. He also is kind and compassionate as well as extremely knowledgeable. I recommend him highly. I have full range of motion now in a short amount of time
About Dr. Wayne Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477578185
Education & Certifications
- Ryder Trauma Ctr
- Univ Of Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center (Famc)
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.