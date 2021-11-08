Dr. Wayne Hudec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Hudec, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Hudec, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hudec works at
Locations
Ozark Surgical Associates3017 N Bob Younkin Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-1484
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-1484
Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas PA3302 N NORTHHILLS BLVD, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-1484Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Hudec by my family physician for a colonoscopy on 11/05/21. I have to say 9 out of the 10 nurses and assistants at NorthHills Surgery center we’re happy and pleasant. Dr. Hudec and the anesthesiologist also were happy and pleasant. Good bedside manner from both. The only hiccup I noticed was not with anyone I encountered that day but with Washington Regional Covid mask mandate. I was vaccinated at Washington Regional. If it was needed to protect the staff I would have absolutely had no problem with it ! I sincerely do not believe that was the issue. There are way too many stadiums, stores, restaurants and etc that are not requiring mask for the strict policy at Washington Regional facility’s. Once again I give Dr. Hudec and personal a “ Excellent “ review. Washington Regional policy a “ Poor “ review. Washington Regional policy maker, please grow up !
About Dr. Wayne Hudec, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386658540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- General Surgery
