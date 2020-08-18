Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsueh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Hsueh works at
Locations
Neurological Institute90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 437-5470
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Could not agree more with William's comments and would like to ADD that his staff at Rutgers is always friendly and helpful and that his medical team at St Barnabas was exceptional and went above and beyond. We highly recommend Dr Hsueh!!
About Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1407113921
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsueh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsueh has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsueh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsueh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsueh.
