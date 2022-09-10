Dr. Ho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Locations
Southern California Center for Occupational Orthopaedics5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 215-1725
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great first time visit with Dr. Wayne Ho. Beautiful clean clinic, kind staff, and Dr. Ho was very attentive and informed about my medical conditions and medication interactions. Great bedside manner, and felt very comfortable discussing gay sex, STDs, sexual history, as well as personal family medical history. He cared about my mental health as well as my physical health. I'll be keeping him as a provider and recommend him to friends. Note: just because the clinic is APLA (AIDS Project Los Angeles) does not mean they only treat AIDS / HIV patients. All are welcome and I'd highly recommend this clinic for anyone in the LGBTQ community looking for a doctor who won't judge you and knows how to ask the right questions and do the right tests for our community.
About Dr. Wayne Ho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
