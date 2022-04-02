Overview

Dr. Wayne Gross, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Gross works at Stark Medical Specialties Inc in Massillon, OH with other offices in Dover, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.