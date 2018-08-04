Overview

Dr. Wayne Green, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Green works at Rio Gastroenterology in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.