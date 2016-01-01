Dr. Wayne Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Gray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They completed their residency with University Of Ks Med Center
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
Medical Consultants PC2525 W University Ave Ste 300, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 281-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wayne Gray, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.