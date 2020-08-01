Dr. Wayne Grabowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Grabowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Grabowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Grabowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Outlook Eyecare100 Canal Pointe Blvd Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 419-1920Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Amendo M T MD5 Centre Dr Ste 1B, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 409-2777
-
3
Outlook Eyecare2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste C, Mercerville, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 587-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grabowski?
I have been going to Dr. Grabowski for many years. I have macular degeneration. For many years my vision and condition have been stable. But now I have problems and for the first time I feel the need to get a second opinion. Dr. Grabowski has good technical knowledge and vast experience. He is the best in the Princeton area. I have learned over the years to do my own research about my health and not depend on doctors to explain everything. After my second opinion I plan to continue to go to Dr. Grabowski every six months or more frequently if things get worse. He will continue to do my eye exams, retina photos, OCT scans and other tests. But I will not hesitate to get a second opinion if I feel I need one. The office staff and technicians are very nice and it is easy to get an appointment. And it is near my home. The world is not perfect especially when there is no cure for macular degeneration.
About Dr. Wayne Grabowski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1588774046
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grabowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grabowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grabowski works at
Dr. Grabowski has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grabowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.