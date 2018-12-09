Dr. Wayne Fuchs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuchs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Fuchs, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Fuchs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Fuchs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wayne S Fuchs MD121 E 60th St Apt 5B, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 319-8205
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuchs?
Dr. Fuchs literally saved the vision in both of my eyes. I had a retinal detachment in each eye four years apart, and he did the surgery both times. He has checked and reassured over the years that my eyes are fine and not in any danger of detaching again. He is highly regarded and respected in his field as a physician, and he's also a warm and humorous person. I will always be grateful for him.
About Dr. Wayne Fuchs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1720181316
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuchs works at
Dr. Fuchs has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuchs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.