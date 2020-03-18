Overview

Dr. Wayne Frei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Edgefield County Hospital.



Dr. Frei works at Aiken Surgical Associates in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallstones and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.