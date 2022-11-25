Dr. Wayne Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Foster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manasquan, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Foster works at
Locations
-
1
FosterMD1501 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 449-2099
-
2
Fostermd2041 State Route 35, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Directions (732) 449-2099
- 3 500 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 449-2099
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?
Very satisfied with the results of my rhinoplasty. Dr Foster was very knowledgeable, professional, and caring. His staff is extremely supportive. It was an excellent experience from start and finish. I will be seeing him for other procedures.
About Dr. Wayne Foster, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1316052699
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Pl Surg Ctr
- Geisinger Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foster speaks Italian.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.