Overview

Dr. Wayne Foster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manasquan, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at Wayne P. Foster MD , FACS in Manasquan, NJ with other offices in Wall Township, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.