Dr. Wayne Feldman, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Wayne Feldman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Feldman works at Wayne Feldman in Fair Lawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Radburn Medical Associates
    20-20 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 794-6105

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 25, 2022
    Dr. Feldman has been excellent for my family. Athlete daughter was prelim diagnosed by another doctor as needing multiple MRI for ankle problems. Dr. Feldman vehemently disagreed. He diagnosed as simple case of Sever's, recommended orthotics and more appropriate footwear. Voila...the pain has never returned. I also appreciated Dr. Feldman's caring disposition. He really is the best.
    • Podiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1821097809
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Wayne Feldman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

