Dr. Wayne Feldman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Wayne Feldman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Radburn Medical Associates20-20 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-6105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feldman has been excellent for my family. Athlete daughter was prelim diagnosed by another doctor as needing multiple MRI for ankle problems. Dr. Feldman vehemently disagreed. He diagnosed as simple case of Sever's, recommended orthotics and more appropriate footwear. Voila...the pain has never returned. I also appreciated Dr. Feldman's caring disposition. He really is the best.
About Dr. Wayne Feldman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1821097809
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.