Dr. Wayne Eisman, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Eisman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Otolaryngology
Dr. Eisman works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 949-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has corrected ear issues for me, stopped nose that kept bleeding. I go to him for anything involving ENT. He is so smart, informed, has a great sense of humor. His staff is professional and thorough making sure they know any health issue you have. I love him and recommend him to anybody who has head, ear, sinus, throat issues. Trusted.
About Dr. Wayne Eisman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Otolaryngology
- Med University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.