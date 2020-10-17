See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM

Podiatry
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Dunetz works at Champaign Dental Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne Dunetz Dpm Pac LLC
    1725 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 18, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 821-6763

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dunetz?

    Oct 17, 2020
    Would definitely recommend Dr.Wayne to everyone! Great personality, very positive dr, but also straightforward which I appreciate, caring & patient (I talk A LOT ??lol) & most importantly-EXPERIENCED in what seems like EVERYTHING!!! He's taken care of my diabetic grandmas feet for yrs & I can see he genuinely cares about helping his patients. Many in my family have seen him many times over the yrs now-whether it be for foot pains/weight loss/or an infected dog bite?? & we all think him & his staff are always kind and professional & deserve a 5 star review. Also, he's probably the only dr I've had that doesn't keep me in the waiting room forever which is nice but honestly, I wouldn't mind a wait cause the visits are always pleasant. It's not everyday that you can say these things about a dr. as I'm sure you all know????
    Tanya G. — Oct 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dunetz to family and friends

    Dr. Dunetz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dunetz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM.

    About Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245371392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunetz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunetz works at Champaign Dental Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Dunetz’s profile.

    Dr. Dunetz has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunetz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.