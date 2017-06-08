Dr. Wayne Devos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Devos, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Devos, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Devos works at
Locations
Berks Colorectal Sgcl Assocs301 S 7th Ave Ste 100, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 375-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeVos takes his time with you. He doesn't seem rushed and genuinely wants to explain your situation and makes sure you understand. Another surgeon quickly dismissed my symptoms, but Dr. DeVoss took the time to figure out my situation. The only negative experience is he is booked a few weeks out (which is a sign of a good Dr) and the receptionist is a bit snarky.
About Dr. Wayne Devos, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740273861
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/Barnes Hosp
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Calvin College, Grand Rapids, MI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devos works at
Dr. Devos has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Devos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.