Dr. Curfman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Curfman, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Curfman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Curfman works at
Locations
Pellissppi Psychtry Counseling111 Center Park Dr Ste 1300, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 690-9998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and remembers things other doctors haven't. He is a game changer and I appreciate his service to the mental health community.
About Dr. Wayne Curfman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1891807152
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Curfman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curfman.
