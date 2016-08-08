Dr. Wayne Cumbria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cumbria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Cumbria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Cumbria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.
Locations
Akdhc LLC1851 Mesquite Ave Ste 216, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-5358
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best in the U.S !! We're blessed to have him. Bob Cheyne
About Dr. Wayne Cumbria, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1629048046
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cumbria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cumbria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cumbria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cumbria has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cumbria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cumbria speaks Croatian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cumbria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumbria.
