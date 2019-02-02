Dr. Cotton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Cotton, DO
Overview
Dr. Wayne Cotton, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Cotton works at
Locations
-
1
Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation- Memorial Campus4988 State Highway 30 Fl 3, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 841-3747
- 2 39 New London Tpke Ste 230E, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 218-3229
-
3
St. Mary's Hospital At Amsterdam427 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 841-7439
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotton?
He was professional. He helped me further understand my symptoms and illness. He prescribed the right medicine for the time.
About Dr. Wayne Cotton, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861449829
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Cotton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotton works at
Dr. Cotton has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cotton speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotton.
