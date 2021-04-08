Overview

Dr. Wayne Colizza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Colizza works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.