Dr. Wayne Colizza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Colizza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Colizza works at
Locations
Tri-County Orthopedics197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-2334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tri-County Orthopedics376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 538-2334
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professionally run office with courteous staff.
About Dr. Wayne Colizza, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
Education & Certifications
- Insall Scott Kelly Inst-Beth Israel Hosp
- McGill U Tchg Hosps
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Colizza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colizza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colizza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colizza works at
Dr. Colizza has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colizza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colizza speaks French and Italian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Colizza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colizza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colizza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colizza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.