Sleep Medicine
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wayne Colin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Colin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lexington Clinic
    1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-4371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 06, 2021
    I don't understand all these negative comments. I went to see him for chronic sore throat and difficulty swallowing. He sent me for a swallow study and a sleep study. Turns out I have severe sleep apnea and an esophagus structure. Both things he was thinking were correct right off the bat. He is quiet, informative, somewhat reserved, and now that I've been there several times,has become more personable and we joke a bit and I get an elbow bump at the end of each visit. I'm a short overweight gal in her 60s and he never scolded me for my weight, never mentioned it at all. I like him and trust his medical knowledge completely.
    Di Ryde — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Wayne Colin, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912937939
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Colin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Colin’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Colin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

