Dr. Wayne Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Cohen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Bradenton OB-GYN Associates4764 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 477-4443
-
2
Sarasota OB/GYN Associates2439 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 269-6720
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I've been going to Dr. Cohen's office now for 4 year's and I highly recommend them. I've always felt welcomed with warm greetings, smiles and very detailed visits for a better understanding of what's going on with my body.
About Dr. Wayne Cohen, MD
- Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1144246992
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hosp/Columbia University
- Harlem Hosp/Columbia University
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.