Overview

Dr. Wayne Cohen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Bradenton OB-GYN Associates in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.