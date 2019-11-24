Overview

Dr. Wayne Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Avon Family Dentistry in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.