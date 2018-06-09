Dr. Wayne Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Chang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aracoma Smith Lcsw Pllc3715 Latimers Knoll Ct Ste 103, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 361-1844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr. Chang has helped me more than any professional seen during the past 21 years sober. He is by far the best.
About Dr. Wayne Chang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285677104
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia Hospitals Of Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.