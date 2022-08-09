Dr. Wayne Breer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Breer, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Breer, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
West County Dermatology1001 Chesterfield Pkwy E Ste 201, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 532-2422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been his patient for years now. He is complete, thorough examiner. He will see you immediately if there is a problem. Kind, gentle, soft spoken. Love his staff and him! Excellent care. See his background as well, look at the commendations and achievements in his past. He is the real doctor. Wouldn’t go anywhere else!
About Dr. Wayne Breer, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Breer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Breer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.