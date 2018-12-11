Dr. Wayne Bonlie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonlie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Bonlie, MD
Dr. Wayne Bonlie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Timonium, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
William Pawluk MD MSC30 E Padonia Rd Ste 305, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have been seeing Dr. Bonlie since 2009. I went to see him after going to at least twenty doctors who told me my pain and fatigue were all in my head. I found Dr. Bonlie on the internet. He diagnosed me with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome plus adrenal insufficiency. He has saved my life. I still receive vitamin IV’s but I highly recommend Dr. Bonlie to anyone who has a chronic disease. When I see him I feel like I’m talking to a friend, not a doctor and he spends so much time with me
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Methodist Hosp
- University Wyoming
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Loma Linda Univ
Dr. Bonlie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonlie accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonlie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonlie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonlie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonlie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonlie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.