Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD

Neurotology
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Berryhill works at Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates in Edmond, OK with other offices in Norman, OK and Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Perforated Eardrum and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Hearing Center
    3824 S Boulevard Ste 160, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 562-1810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    3650 W Rock Creek Rd Ste 110A, Norman, OK 73072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 364-2666
  3. 3
    South Oklahoma City ENT
    3048 SW 89th St Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 759-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Perforated Eardrum
Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 12, 2022
    I read these reviews before choosing Dr Berryhill and I just cannot fathom how some of them could be so wrong. Berryhill was very nice and funny. He did a great job explaining and helping me understand what was wrong and what could be done to help me.
    Mike Linguard — May 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871568816
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Medical Center University Hopital
    Residency
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berryhill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berryhill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berryhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berryhill has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Perforated Eardrum and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berryhill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Berryhill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berryhill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berryhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berryhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

