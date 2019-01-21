Dr. Beauford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Beauford, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Beauford, MD is a Pulmonologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Dr. Beauford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bethany Medical Center507 N Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 883-0029
-
2
Bethany Diagnositc Center495 Arbor Hill Rd Ste R, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 883-0029
-
3
Greensboro Imaging At 3801 West Market Street3801 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27407 Directions (336) 883-0029
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beauford?
Saved my Life
About Dr. Wayne Beauford, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043232606
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beauford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beauford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beauford works at
Dr. Beauford has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beauford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Beauford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beauford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beauford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beauford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.